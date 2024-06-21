Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $129.77

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 129.77 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 123.20 ($1.57). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.59), with a volume of 110 shares.

Mulberry Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3,755.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74.

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

