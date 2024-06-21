Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.89

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $3.32. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 19,316 shares trading hands.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

