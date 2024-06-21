Hogg Robinson Group (LON:HRG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hogg Robinson Group plc (LON:HRG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 120.50 ($1.53). Hogg Robinson Group shares last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 398,902 shares traded.
Hogg Robinson Group plc, a B2B services company, specializes in travel, payment, and expense management services in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers a range of services, including corporate travel management comprising bookings for airlines, rail, and hotels; consulting; government; and meeting, group, and event services.
