PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,311.20

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,311.20 ($16.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,279.67 ($16.26). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($16.39), with a volume of 91,443 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £546.78 million, a PE ratio of 2,461.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,406.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,311.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.34.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale, upper upscale, and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

