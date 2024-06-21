Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) was down 12.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 525,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 164,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKYE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Monday.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skye Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.