Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.11

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $16.00. Rand Capital shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1,107 shares traded.

Rand Capital Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 28.32 and a current ratio of 28.32.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 76.21% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Rand Capital Increases Dividend

About Rand Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

