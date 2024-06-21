Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.24.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.