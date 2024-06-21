Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.99

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as low as $3.28. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 236,491 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNA

Luna Innovations Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 155,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in Luna Innovations by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,619,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 116,425 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.