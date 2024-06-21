Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.25. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 7,147,981 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance
Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $37.37 billion for the quarter.
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
