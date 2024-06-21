Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $175.74

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.74 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.22). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 177.30 ($2.25), with a volume of 177,533 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.17) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ceres Power

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Ceres Power Company Profile

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.74. The company has a market capitalization of £338.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 7.74.

(Get Free Report)

Ceres Power Holdings plc engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell and electrochemical technology in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's technology includes Ceres Power, a solid oxide fuel cell technology used for distributed power generation, commercial power, and marine and motive power sectors; and Ceres Hydrogen, a solid oxide electrolyser cell SOEC technology to produce green hydrogen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.