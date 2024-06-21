Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $175.74

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.74 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.22). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 177.30 ($2.25), with a volume of 177,533 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.17) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Monday, April 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ceres Power
Ceres Power Stock Performance
Ceres Power Company Profile
Ceres Power Holdings plc engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell and electrochemical technology in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's technology includes Ceres Power, a solid oxide fuel cell technology used for distributed power generation, commercial power, and marine and motive power sectors; and Ceres Hydrogen, a solid oxide electrolyser cell SOEC technology to produce green hydrogen.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Ready for Another Run?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.