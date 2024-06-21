Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.71

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.00. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 1,323,547 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTNR. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $695.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.52 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Further Reading

