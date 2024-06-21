Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.41

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.41 and traded as low as $17.80. Adecco Group shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 50,845 shares changing hands.

Adecco Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Adecco Group AG will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Increases Dividend

About Adecco Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $0.8351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Adecco Group’s previous dividend of $0.35. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.00%.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

