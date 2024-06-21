iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $143.62

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 143.62 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.65). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 11,811 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.35) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of iomart Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.35) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £144.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,174.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $1.94. iomart Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

