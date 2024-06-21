American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.42

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.42 and traded as low as $12.80. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 3,572 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 33.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) by 425.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

