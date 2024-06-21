BMO Capital Markets Trims Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Target Price to $75.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 122.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

