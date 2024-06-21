RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $28.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RNG

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,868 shares of company stock valued at $774,736 over the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,715.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 163.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 192,766 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in RingCentral by 144.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 76,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 45,299 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,723,000 after buying an additional 825,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.