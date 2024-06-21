Wells Fargo & Company Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $150.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:GWRE opened at $135.63 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $138.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,043.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,282 shares of company stock worth $1,067,591 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 253.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,092,000 after buying an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 195,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 46,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.