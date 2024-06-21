Wells Fargo & Company Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $19.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,474 shares of company stock valued at $205,379. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

