Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.03

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.03 and traded as low as $7.83. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 1,063 shares changing hands.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.
