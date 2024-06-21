Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.98

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.98 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 74.70 ($0.95). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 74.80 ($0.95), with a volume of 1,495 shares trading hands.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.95. The company has a market capitalization of £130.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

