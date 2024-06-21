Wells Fargo & Company Trims Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Target Price to $52.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Shares of DAY opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 151.10, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25. Dayforce has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.15 million. Analysts expect that Dayforce will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

