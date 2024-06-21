8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.11.

Get 8X8 alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EGHT

8X8 Trading Up 6.9 %

EGHT opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $252.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.57. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 473.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 3,073,230 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in 8X8 by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,649,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 571,245 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,035,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.