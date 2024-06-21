Rise Advisors LLC Buys 180 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1,125.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 52,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $147.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.54 and a twelve month high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

