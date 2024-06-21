Farmers Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 568 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,812,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,896,000 after acquiring an additional 96,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,341,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,841,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $384.65 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $385.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.03 and a 200-day moving average of $339.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

