Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,725.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $261.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.