Foster Group Inc. Has $488,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Foster Group Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,514 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

