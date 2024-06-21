Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 248.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,457 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

