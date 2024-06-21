Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Position Lifted by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 310.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OC. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $5,336,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus raised their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,365. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $175.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.11.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.