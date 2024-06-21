Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 24,502 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,502 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.85 and its 200 day moving average is $107.03. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,857,539 shares of company stock valued at $781,118,135 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.