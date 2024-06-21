Perpetual Ltd Buys 6,786 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $19,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,597,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after buying an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $322,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $208,604,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.66.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $525.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.87 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.46.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,181 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

