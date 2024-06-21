Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.67 and last traded at $44.95. Approximately 395,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 220,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $288.68 million, a PE ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 1.55.

About Magnificent Seven ETF

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

