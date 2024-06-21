Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 320.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,318 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

View Our Latest Report on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.32%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.