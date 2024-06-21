Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Decreases Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,411 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.