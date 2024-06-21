Perpetual Ltd Sells 4,146 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $19,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,907,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allstate by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,396,000 after acquiring an additional 536,137 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,484,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $162.59 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.09.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

