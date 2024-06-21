BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,309 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $20,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

