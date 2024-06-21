Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Shares Down 0.8%

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.18 and last traded at 1.19. 19,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 127,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.20.

Fireweed Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.12.

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Fireweed Metals

Fireweed Metals Company Profile

In related news, Director Peter Timothy Hemstead sold 39,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.16, for a total value of 45,546.40. In other Fireweed Metals news, Director Adrian Rothwell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.18, for a total value of 47,200.00. Also, Director Peter Timothy Hemstead sold 39,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.16, for a total value of 45,546.40. 43.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

