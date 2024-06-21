Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Shares Down 0.8%

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.18 and last traded at 1.19. 19,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 127,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.12.
Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.
