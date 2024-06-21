Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $23,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

