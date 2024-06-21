Perpetual Ltd Lowers Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,840 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $16,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 78.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 299,166 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Insider Activity

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on ELAN

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.