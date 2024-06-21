SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Stock Holdings Raised by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $19,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,595,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,185 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth $47,811,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $30,134,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 74.56.

SharkNinja Stock Down 2.2 %

SN opened at 77.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 71.26 and its 200 day moving average price is 59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.58. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of 25.84 and a 12 month high of 80.81.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

