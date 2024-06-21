Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $16,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

