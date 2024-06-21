PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in PayPal by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 34,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 18.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.