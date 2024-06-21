Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.11.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $93.73 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

