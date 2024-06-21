Perpetual Ltd Has $15.49 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KDP opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KDP

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.