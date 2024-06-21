Perpetual Ltd Acquires 15,692 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $15,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $114,009,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in JD.com by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,956 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP raised its position in JD.com by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,347,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JD.com by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,267,000 after buying an additional 1,265,995 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JD

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.