Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,282,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,085,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 286,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,271.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,271.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $9,427,067. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Core & Main Stock Down 1.1 %

Core & Main stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

