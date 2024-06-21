Perpetual Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stericycle by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,328,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,506,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,139,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after acquiring an additional 147,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,720,000 after acquiring an additional 192,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SRCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $59.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

