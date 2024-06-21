Perpetual Ltd Acquires 169,784 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,784 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,793,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,176,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 403,449 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

AUTL stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

