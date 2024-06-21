Perpetual Ltd Grows Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $173.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $174.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.84.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.94.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

