Perpetual Ltd Purchases 1,426 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,294,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,503,000 after buying an additional 4,424,400 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Ryanair by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,252,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,812 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in Ryanair by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 561,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,843,000 after purchasing an additional 443,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ryanair by 99.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,183,000 after purchasing an additional 394,990 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,065,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,135,000 after purchasing an additional 394,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. UBS Group downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

RYAAY opened at $112.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.42 and a 200 day moving average of $133.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $87.18 and a 52-week high of $150.73.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 14.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

