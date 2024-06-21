Perpetual Ltd Boosts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $225.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.91 and a 200 day moving average of $190.71. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $228.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,344 shares of company stock worth $13,911,876. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

